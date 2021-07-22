California's recall ballot is set, but GOP strategy isn't

Against that backdrop, the California Republican Party's executive committee meets this weekend to decide whether to allow a process that could result in the party uniting behind one candidate and funneling its resources to that hopeful.

Party chair Jessica Millan Patterson had previously said the party should get behind one candidate, but a spokeswoman didn't immediately comment Thursday on whether that's still her position. One of her allies, U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, wants the party to unite but is largely staying out of the process, according to an aide who was not authorized to discuss his thinking publicly.

Anne Dunsmore, the Rescue California campaign manager, said that would be a mistake. She believes the best way to win the recall is to allow multiple candidates to motivate different swaths of voters to vote to remove Newsom. Plus, the party could make the wrong bet.

“If they endorse, then it winds up being somebody who comes in fourth or fifth, it’s not going to help them. It’s going to look dumb,” Dunsmore said.

If the state GOP's executive committee supports an endorsement, all party delegates would vote in August.