California's Newsom votes as recall against him nears end

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom voted to keep himself in office Friday, days before the recall election against him comes to a close.

The Democratic governor cast his ballot at an early voting center in Sacramento alongside his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and took a glimpse of her vote.

“I think we're gonna be alright," he joked.

The last day to vote is Tuesday, and at least a third of California's 22 million registered voters have already cast ballots. The election will determine whether Newsom can complete his first term or will be tossed out of office more than a year early. The effort originated among amateur Republican political organizers upset with Newsom's policies on immigration, crime and taxes, but gained steam amid the pandemic as Newsom ordered restrictions on businesses and mandated masks.

Voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him? He needs support from a majority of Californians to win. Otherwise, whoever wins the most votes among 46 replacement options will become governor. It would very likely be a Republican.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Newsom expressed confidence but said he's taking nothing for granted in the final days.