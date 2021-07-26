California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in rugged and remote areas, as numerous other fires burned across the U.S. West.

The Dixie Fire had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures in Northern California when it combined with the Fly Fire and tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday.

An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday, though fire officials said the blaze had charred more than 301 square miles (779 square kilometers) of timber and brush in Plumas and Butte counties. It was 21% contained.

The fire prompted evacuation orders in several small mountain communities and along the west shore of Lake Almanor, a popular resort area. More than 10,000 homes were under threat, officials said.

Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, containing 53% of the blaze that had scorched 640 square miles (1,657 square kilometers) of land.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 67 homes, mainly cabins, and at least 2,000 houses were under evacuation orders.