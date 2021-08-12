California's Asian population soars, new census data shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation's most populous state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

California's white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming California is one of three states — along with New Mexico and Hawaii — where whites are not the largest ethnic group.

Hispanics surpassed whites as California's largest ethnic group in 2014. The Census data show California's Hispanic population grew by 11% to 15.5 million people, making up just shy of 40% of the state's nearly 40 million residents.

But it was the Asian population that had the biggest percentage gain over the past decade. California now has more than 6 million people of Asian descent — more than the total population of most other states.

Ten years ago, none of California's 58 counties counted Asians as their largest ethnic group. Now, two do: Alameda County, which includes the cities of Oakland and Berkeley, and Santa Clara County, home to San Jose — the nation's 10th most-populous city — and the technology capitol of Silicon Valley.