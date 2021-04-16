California woman says she drowned children to protect them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing her three children in the midst of a bitter custody battle said Thursday that she drowned them to keep them away from their father, a California television station reported.

In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo, 30, told KGET-TV that she wanted to “protect” them from abuse, the station reported.

“I drowned them ... I didn’t want them to be further abused,” said Carrillo, who was interviewed at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Kern County. “I promised them when they were born that I was going to protect them.”

“I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time,” she said. “I loved my kids.”

“I wish my kids were alive, yes,” she said. “Do I wish that I didn’t have to do that? Yes. But I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for for the rest of their lives.”

Carrillo, who wore a brown Kern County Jail jumpsuit, had her arms shackled to her waist. There was a cast or bandage on her left arm. She cried several times during the nearly half-hour interview.