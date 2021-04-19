California woman charged in deaths of 3 kids

“I did it as softly, I don’t know how to explain it, but I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time,” she told the TV station. “I loved my kids.”

Carrillo has alleged that the father, her ex-boyfriend, is part of a sex trafficking ring that she claimed runs rampant in Porterville, a small city in central California where the family lived until the end of February.

The kids’ father, Erik Denton, has denied Carrillo’s allegations and wrote in court papers seeking custody that she is delusional and it was unsafe for their children to be around her.

Carrillo is currently in a Kern County jail on $2 million bail. She had fled LA after the attacks and was arrested later that day in Tulare County, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) north after a carjacking in Kern County. She has pleaded not guilty to the carjacking-related offenses.

It was not immediately clear when she could be extradited to LA.

