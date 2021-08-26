California winds shifting as wildfire battles go on

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water at the South Fire burning in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Firefighters take a rest while working against the South Fire in Lytle Creek, near Rialto, Calif., in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A firefighter is silhouetted while extinguishing hotspots from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, near Rialto, Calif., in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Animals stand near a fence while a firefighter works to extinguish flames from the South Firea, at a farm in Lytle Creek, near Rialto, Calif., in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A fire truck moves to a safer position as the French Fire jumps Highway 155 near Alta Sierra in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Flames from the French Fire consume a structure on Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
The French Fire burns along Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Flames from the French Fire consume a cabin on Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A fire broke out Wednesday in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles, burning remote homes and outbuildings as it tore through tinder-dry brush.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Homeowners Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Vehicles are seen burning as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Homeowner Jose Lamas, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias survey the charred debris left in his burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Homeowner Maria Covarrubias reacts after seeing her home burn down from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Firefighters watch as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A firefighter works on a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A sculpture is seen at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Firefighters conduct a firing operation to burn fuels Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
Vehicles burn and explode in a bursts of flames Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
A tree torches along Centennial Drive Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
A utility pole and several outbuildings were damaged if not destroyed in the Idaho Maryland spot fire Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
A tree burns along Whispering Pines Lane in Grass Valley while the Bennett Fire approached Idaho Maryland Road, prompting evacuations Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
Burning vegetation sends hot ash and smoke into the air along Whispering Pines and Centennial Drive that prompted evacuations Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
Flames ignite in dry vegetation off of Idaho Maryland Road Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
Trees burn while a Cal Fire Captain works near the intersection of Whispering Pines Lane and Centennial Drive, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Grass Valley, Calif. Northern California wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes were joined by a blaze east of Los Angeles that also destroyed buildings and may signal that the south will face the same dangers.
Smoke rises from the mountains as the South fire burns in San Bernardino County north of Rialto, Calif., seen from Fontana, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. In Southern California, an unknown number of remote homes and outbuildings burned after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and quickly ran through tinder-dry brush in mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Evacuations were ordered, and crews mounted an air attack to keep the South Fire from the tiny communities of Lytle Creek and Scotland near the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.
A small fire burns in the shell of a vehicle near a burning house at the South Fire in Lytle Creek near Rialto, Calif., in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
By SAM METZ and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California weather was heating up and winds were shifting Thursday as more than 14,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and down the state, including a major blaze they hoped to keep out of the Lake Tahoe resort region.
Onshore winds from the west and southwest were changing direction to offshore, blowing out of the north or northeast, and fire weather watches were to go into effect in Northern California by the end of the week, the National Weather Service said.
The Caldor Fire, the nation’s top-priority for firefighting resources, grew to more than 213 square miles (551 square kilometers) southwest of Lake Tahoe but containment remained at 12%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Smoke stained the normally blue skies over the alpine lake but the pollution level Thursday morning was reduced to “unhealthy,” down two levels of severity from 24 hours earlier when it was “hazardous,” according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.
Assigned resources have grown to nearly 2,900 firefighters, 21 helicopters, 245 engines and dozens of bulldozers since the early days of the fire, which began Aug. 14, and suddenly exploded, gutting the community of Grizzly Flat. Ongoing damage assessments have counted 637 homes, businesses and other structures destroyed.