California will stay masked for another month

“If wearing masks for a little bit longer is an ounce of prevention that’s going to let mom-and-pops reopen their doors and get people back to work, that’s a step in the right direction,” he said.

Major retailers including Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s sayi they won’t require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask unless state or local laws say otherwise.

San Diego retiree Rafael Sanchez, 64, called it “a scrambled egg message” and blamed his fellow Democrat Newsom for sending conflicting signals involving state rules and the governor's own behavior, an allusion to Newsom attending a fancy dinner party with lobbyists last fall while telling residents to avoid such gatherings.

San Diego hair stylist Emily Follweiler, 27, was relieved masks will still be required indoors.

“I think people should still keep wearing it and not have to rely on an honor system,” she said, a reference to customers only needing to say they have been fully vaccinated and not provide documentation.

Los Angeles County was among those quickly saying they would follow the state lead. Supervisor Hilda Solis said the county will use the extra month to increase vaccination rates.