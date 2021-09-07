California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

The fire has been “one of the most impactful events that I think we’ve ever seen here,” said Mike Blankenheim, chief of the Amador-El Dorado unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“The road back to some sense of normalcy for us is no doubt going to be long and no doubt going to have some challenges with it, but because of the efforts of this group here ... that path has a solid anchor point and we have a direction to go with that right now,” Blankenheim told firefighters.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

More than 15,500 personnel were working Tuesday on 14 active large wildfires in California, where more than 2 million acres (3,125 square miles, 8,094 square kilometers) have been scorched so far this year, Cal Fire said.

In the northern Sierra-southern Cascades region, the state’s second-largest fire on record was 59% contained. The Dixie Fire began in mid-July and has charred nearly 1,434 square miles (3,714 square kilometers) — an area larger than Rhode Island — destroying more than 1,200 buildings including 688 single-family homes.

