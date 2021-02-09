California uses ZIP codes, outreach to boost vaccine equity

“What I don’t want to see is what’s happening in Washington Heights (in Manhattan) or in South Central LA, where you’ve had doctors helping serve the Black community say, ‘This is the most white people I’ve seen in this neighborhood,'" he said.

Aura Sunux, a 43-year-old immigrant from Guatemala who delivers food and health supplies to homebound clients, received her shot Monday at the clinic.

“I feel relieved, believe me," she said. “I have not gotten sick, but I’ve been very close to people who have come up positive.”

California released figures Monday suggesting the lopsided distribution of vaccines to date. Latinos have received 15% of nearly 5 million doses administered — half the rate of white residents, though they make up the bulk of infections and deaths. Black residents have received 2.7% of the doses despite making up 6% of the state's population.

Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with 10 million residents, has delivered at least one dose to just 7% of Black residents 65 and older, while inoculating more than twice that rate of white and Asian seniors. While lower than the rate for white seniors, 14% of older Latinos have been vaccinated.