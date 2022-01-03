California twins born 15 minutes apart — in different years

Whoa, baby!

A California couple welcomed a twin boy and girl on either side of the new year, People reported.

The baby boy was born at 11:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 31, 2021, while the baby girl was born at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” the babies’ mother, Fatima Madrigal, said in a statement released by the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

The newborn boy, Alfredo, and girl, Aylin, are the fourth and fifth children for Madrigal and Robert Trujillo, according to People.

Seeing the babies born in different years made for “one of the most memorable deliveries” that Dr. Ana Abril Arias has been part of, she told the hospital.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” Arias said. “What an amazing way to start the new year!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0