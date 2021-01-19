California Truth, Healing Council begins historic work

Robert Miller, Eastern Shawnee, professor at Arizona State University’s College of Law, praised California for taking the step to establish the council and hopes other states pay attention.

“It is crucial for all Americans to correctly understand our real history and how Indigenous peoples and nations were treated with genocide and ethnic cleansing to take their homelands, their assets and their lives as part of American ‘Manifest Destiny,’” Miller told Indian Country Today. “Hopefully, this council will be able to bring a wider awareness to the tactics that were used against Indian peoples and nations and the horrific results.”

The office of the tribal adviser has received a lot of questions on what exactly the council will examine, but Snider said it’s not the state’s place to make that decision.

“Basically we have created a framework and set the table, but we are not dictating where this goes, what it examines or what would be most beneficial,” Snider said.

The idea for the council came in the early days of Newsom taking office in 2019. Snider said cabinet members were on a retreat getting to know each other and talking about what they hoped to accomplish under the new administration.