California trucks salmon to Pacific; low river levels blamed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state's Central Valley agricultural region to the Pacific Ocean because projected river conditions show that the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought.

Officials announced the massive trucking operation on Wednesday, saying the effort is aimed at ensuring “the highest level of survival for the young salmon on their hazardous journey to the Pacific Ocean.”

“Trucking young salmon to downstream release sites has proven to be one of the best ways to increase survival to the ocean during dry conditions,” Jason Julienne, North Central Region Hatchery Supervisor said in a statement.

California is now in its second year of drought after a winter with little precipitation and it's the state's fourth-driest year on record, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state, according to the California Department of Water Resources.