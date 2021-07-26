California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation’s most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated.

The new rule will take effect next month, officials announced Monday. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors.

While about 62% of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks. Infections and hospitalizations are rising, with the highly contagious delta variant now making up an estimated 80% of cases in California, though the growing numbers are still far below where they were during the winter peak.

“An individual’s choice not to get vaccinated is now impacting the rest of us in a profound and devastating and deadly way," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in announcing the new policy.