California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

California has not executed anyone since 2006, and Newsom has imposed a moratorium while he is governor. But voters narrowly upheld the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

Five of the seven justices were appointed by Democratic governors who oppose capital punishment. Liu was appointed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

Liu took the unusual step of writing not only the majority opinion, but also a separate 30-page opinion in which he argued the state's death penalty process could be deemed unconstitutional under a different legal argument not currently before the court.

“There is a world of difference between a unanimous jury finding of an aggravating circumstance and the smorgasbord approach that our capital sentencing scheme allows,” he wrote.

He noted in the majority opinion that Colorado, New Jersey, Nebraska, and Utah all have included a reasonable doubt standard in their death penalty laws. Although that is not binding on California, he said other states' experience shows that including reasonable doubt and jury unanimity standards can work.

Of 1,077 death sentences imposed since 1978 in California, 230 — more than 1 in 5 — have been reversed by either the California Supreme Court or a federal court, according to a March report by the Office of the State Public Defender titled “California’s Broken Death Penalty.”

