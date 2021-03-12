California substitute teacher living in car gets $27K check from former student

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) — When Jose Villarruel opens the door to his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX, he has to be very careful not to push it.

Jose Villarruel celebrated his 77th birthday Thursday with his former students, one of whom presented him with a $27,000 check.

“I wanna make sure the battery’s good,” he said.

He uses a device, kept in a plastic bag, to test the vehicle’s battery because he relies on the car’s power to keep his laptop charged. Villarruel is a substitute teacher and tutor, and he has been living in his car for a long time.

“About eight years, I think,” he said. “Since I started working for the district in 2013.”

And because he is a substitute teacher, his hours were entirely cut in the early days of the pandemic. And, like my other immigrants, he has sacrificed a lot to provide for his family, including a home.

“I couldn’t possibly support my family and extended family in Mexico and rent an apartment here at the same time with the income that I can have,” he said.