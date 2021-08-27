California students disciplined for racist social posts

Jennifer Allen, who has two daughters attending Salinas High School, asked the school board to hold the students accountable.

“What is most appalling is that clearly racist behavior such as this is part of a disturbing pattern at Salinas High School, behavior that has gone unpunished and unaddressed,” said Allen, who is Black, calling it “targeted and predetermined behavior that took place on school grounds."

Students of various ethnicities were involved, the superintendent said, without offering any other details. The student body at the high school in the Salinas Valley is more than 70% Latino; 21.5% is white; and only 1% of the students at the school are African American, according to state data.

“We understand that the public is seeking more answers about all of the involved parties and the punishments doled out,” he said in the statement. Marco Cabrera, a spokesman for the school district, said Friday the superintendent had no comment beyond the statements the district has released.

Siena Zuniga, a student at Alisal High School, told the board she was excited to be at the football game last week but that the night was overshadowed by the racist actions of the students and the fact that Salinas High School staff and security did nothing to stop them.