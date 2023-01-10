 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry's 'Spare' now available | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

» U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have pledged their resolve to promote prosperity for people through the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks in Mexico City.

» Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held.

» Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.

» A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day.

» A person familiar with the negotiations says Carlos Correa has agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

» After days of hype and leaks, readers have the chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves. Publisher Transworld Penguin Random House said 400,000 hardback, e-book and audio copies of “Spare” sold in the U.K. as the book went on sale around the world on Tuesday.

» Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older have begun. Twenty-one states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

» The 988 mental health and suicide prevention helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched. It has received just over 2 million calls, texts and chat messages since July.

» Mpox is no longer the exploding health crisis that it appeared to be less than six months ago. So who deserves the credit for controlling the U.S. outbreak?

Watch Now: NASA reveals incredible timelapse of the Sun, and more of today's top videos

NASA has turned over 100 days of the Sun into an incredible timelapse, watch some of the best award show reactions ahead of the Golden Globes, and more of today's top videos.

NASA turns 133 days of the Sun into an incredible timelapse video
Science News

NASA turns 133 days of the Sun into an incredible timelapse video

Something experts are now calling “one of the richest and biggest repositories of solar image data available to mankind." 

Awards show audience reactions: Funniest celebrity faces in the crowd
Television News

Awards show audience reactions: Funniest celebrity faces in the crowd

Here are some the best award show reactions from the past couple of years.

Basement bickering: Marriages under strain in war-hit Ukraine
World

Basement bickering: Marriages under strain in war-hit Ukraine

Huddled in an underground shelter in war-battered eastern Ukraine, Oleksander and Lyudmila Murenets spend more time together these days than a…

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine
National

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine

The TSA won’t allow any snakes on any planes. Veuer’s Tony Spit has the details.

‘We have a whole community’: Anime festival kicks off in Nigeria
World

‘We have a whole community’: Anime festival kicks off in Nigeria

  • Updated
The second edition of the Eko Anime festival took place in Nigeria this weekend, with thousands of fans attending the event in Lagos. It is on…

Scutiny on social media, security forces after Brazil riots
World

Scutiny on social media, security forces after Brazil riots

  • Updated
In Brazil, demonstrators have taken to the streets in Rio and Sao Paulo, as people demand that the rioters who stormed Brasilia on Sunday face…

Climate activists in Vienna glue themselves to roads during rush hour traffic
World

Climate activists in Vienna glue themselves to roads during rush hour traffic

  • Updated
Climate activists from The Last Generation group glue themselves to roads and disrupted rush hour traffic in Vienna, Austria on Monday

Scientists develop ultra-thin electronic 'skin' that lets you touch things in VR
Technology

Scientists develop ultra-thin electronic 'skin' that lets you touch things in VR

  • Updated
A team of researchers have created a 'skin' that lets you touch things in VR.

