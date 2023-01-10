California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry's 'Spare' now available | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

» U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have pledged their resolve to promote prosperity for people through the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks in Mexico City.

» Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held.

» Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.

» A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day.

» A person familiar with the negotiations says Carlos Correa has agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

» After days of hype and leaks, readers have the chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves. Publisher Transworld Penguin Random House said 400,000 hardback, e-book and audio copies of “Spare” sold in the U.K. as the book went on sale around the world on Tuesday.

» Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older have begun. Twenty-one states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

» The 988 mental health and suicide prevention helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched. It has received just over 2 million calls, texts and chat messages since July.

» Mpox is no longer the exploding health crisis that it appeared to be less than six months ago. So who deserves the credit for controlling the U.S. outbreak?