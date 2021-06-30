California school stripped of title over tortilla incident

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The governing body for high school sports in California on Wednesday stripped a Southern California high school of its basketball division championship after some of its players threw tortillas at the opposing team, which was from a largely Latino school.

Coronado High School will lose its boys Division 4-A regional championship because of the “degrading and demeaning behavior" following the June 19 division championship game, according to a statement from the California Interscholastic Federation.

At least two students from mostly white Coronado High were captured on video throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team after a 60-57 victory over Orange Glen High School of Escondido.

The incident followed a squabble between coaching staff from both schools. It received national attention and prompted several investigations.

The Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously to fire coach JD Laaperi following the incident, and district Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public apology.