California reverses stay-at-home order as conditions improve

The lifting of the stay-at-home order allows restaurants to serve diners outdoors and places of worship to offer services outside. Hair and nail salons and other businesses may reopen and retailers can have more shoppers in their stores.

The state also is lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, but San Francisco is keeping it in place. Mayor London Breed said outdoor restaurant dining can resume Thursday.

Ryan Toland, owner of San Francisco's Parker restaurant, said the business lost 60% of its revenue during the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year," Toland said. “So outdoor dining, if we can open up, will really help us get a little bit closer to where we need to be. But it’s still not enough.”

California’s latest and worst surge of the pandemic started in mid-October. In a little more than two months the state recorded more than 2 million cases and hospitalizations grew nearly tenfold to almost 22,000.

As the sickest patients die, the death toll has exploded. The state is averaging 504 deaths a day and its total now tops 37,000, second only to New York.