California reveals data used to lift stay-at-home order

Four of the regions fell under the new order and three remained there until Monday, when state health officials announced that four-week projections showed them rising above the 15% threshold and Newsom said the order was lifted.

At a news conference with Newsom, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly promised to reveal some of the information behind the projections.

Several hours later the agency released a chart showing projections for regional ICU capacity, along with per capita cases and transmission rates. The capacity takes into account not only coronavirus patients but those who would need intensive care for other reasons even if there were no pandemic.

The state said the Southern California region, which includes more than half the state’s population, will go from no ICU capacity under the state’s weighted formula to 33.3% capacity in four weeks, the most of any region.

Los Angeles County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said she had yet to see the governor’s algorithm but has confidence in the state. Currently, the county has very few ICU beds available, she said, “but it’s certainly better than it has been.”