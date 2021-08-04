California Republicans clash in 1st debate in Newsom recall

Faulconer urged Californians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Kiley, a state legislator, said he would rein in emergency powers imposed by Newsom while pressuring Democrats who dominate the Legislature to make changes.

"This used to be the state where anyone could get ahead. Now it’s the state that many can’t wait to leave behind, and our soaring housing costs are central to that,” Kiley said.

The two best known candidates were conspicuously absent: Caitlyn Jenner has been in Australia filming a reality TV program, while conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be at a Bakersfield fundraiser. His spokeswoman said Elder wants to debate Newsom and warned in a tweet that a “circular firing squad” among GOP candidates would only benefit the governor.

The stakes are elevated with mail-in ballots going to voters in about two weeks. Polls suggest the race is growing tight, with Newsom’s once-comfortable edge slipping as coronavirus cases climb and mask restrictions return across much of the state. Earlier Wednesday, a judge tentatively ruled in Newsom's favor in a lawsuit that sought to block him from labeling the recall a Republican effort in the state's official voter guide.