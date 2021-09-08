California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout

Harris and Biden are hoping to help bolster Newsom's chance to survive an unpredictable recall effort in a state that remains key to advancing Biden's agenda.

“It’s simply too big a state to lose an election in,” said Joel Benenson, a pollster for former President Barack Obama's campaigns. “You’ve got more to risk by not showing up than by showing up.”

Benenson noted that beyond the political implications for the Democratic Party of losing a gubernatorial seat, the outcome of the recall could have an effect on the makeup of the Senate if California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat opens up before her term ends in 2024 — leaving her replacement to be appointed by the governor.

The leading Republican in the race and the candidate Newsom has identified as his biggest threat — conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — told reporters in Los Angeles that Harris and Biden were trying to distract attention from Newsom's record on widespread homelessness, rising crime and long-running school and business closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are so afraid they want to federalize this election. This is about California,” said Elder, who could become the state's first Black governor. “This federal firepower is not going to help him."