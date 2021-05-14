California prosecutor: SWAT team saved 4th slasher victim

Blinston ran into the woods and was captured after a struggle and the use of a stun gun, authorities said.

Blinston had gone to the area several days earlier to talk to the motorhome owner, who was a relative of his friends, Ramsey said. Blinston set up a camp with a tarpaulin a little way down a hill.

He wanted to convince the man to grow marijuana on the remote land, Ramsey said.

According to the man, “they drank beer and smoked and shot the breeze and seemed to be getting along fine,” and Blinston would return to his camp at night, Ramsey said.

But on the night of June 13, Blinston asked if he could stay over because he was afraid of bears. The motorhome owner agreed, Ramsey said.

“He falls asleep. The next thing he knows is Blinston on top of him, slicing his throat with what he believed was a knife because he felt the warm blood start to gush out of his neck," Ramsey said.

The man was stabbed in the shoulder and wrist before managing to push Blinston out the door and lock it, Ramsey said.

He then used his blanket in an effort to stanch a 6-inch (152-millimeter) throat wound, the DA said.