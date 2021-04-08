California plans $536M for forests before wildfire season

“A $500 million appropriation would be huge and they’ll need to do substantially more than that again for next year," said Paul Mason, vice president of policy and incentives at the Pacific Forest Trust, a nonprofit land trust and think-tank that promotes forest conservation. “It will need to be in the billions.”

Besides devoting some of the budget windfall to fire preparedness, he said lawmakers should find a stable funding source for future years.

"Just as it took us a century to create the fire problems we have right now, it’s going to take us many years to restore resilience to the forest landscape in California,” Mason said.

Newsom was bracketed by a red state firetruck and yellow-uniformed members of the California Conservation Corps working behind him as he spoke outdoors from a podium set up before an area of thinned trees in the Shaver Lake area in Fresno County.

He said previously completed fuel breaks there helped contain the Creek Fire in September. It was one of the largest fires in the state last year, destroying nearly 900 structures and burning more than 537 square miles (1,391 square kilometers) in Fresno and Madera counties.