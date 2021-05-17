California places Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' under review

The California Highway Patrol initially said its preliminary investigation had found that Autopilot “was engaged” prior to the crash, but walked back its statement a day later. Investigators have not made "a final determination made as to what driving mode the Tesla was in or if it was a contributing factor to the crash,” it said.

The victim, Steven Michael Hendrickson, had previously posted social media videos of himself riding in the vehicle without his hands on the wheel or foot on the pedal.

The DMV joins the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in investigating Tesla’s automated systems. In the past, NHTSA, has taken a hands-off approach to regulating partial and fully automated systems for fear of hindering development of promising new features.

But since March, the agency has stepped up inquiries into Teslas, dispatching teams to three crashes. It has investigated 28 Tesla crashes in the past few years, but thus far has relied on voluntary safety compliance from auto and tech companies. At least three people have been killed in U.S. crashes in which Autopilot was operating but neither the system nor the driver took action to avoid obstacles.