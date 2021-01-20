California: OK to use Moderna vaccine after illness reports

Despite such concerns, large counties have been opening up more mass vaccination sites as they struggle with an unprecedented demand. Officials are pinning their hopes on President Joe Biden’s promise to ramp up resources for vaccination.

“Under a Biden administration, our country has a fighting chance at defeating this virus,” California state Sen. Scott Wiener said Wednesday.

Providers place vaccine orders that are reviewed by the state and submitted to the federal government, which can authorize the order and submit the request to the vaccine manufacturer. Counties have complained about lag times and unpredictability in distribution.

More than 4 million doses had been shipped and about 1.5 million had been administered as of Tuesday, according to figures from the state public health department. Health officials have said the delay may be due in part to some doses not actually having arrived in the state yet.

San Francisco has said it could run out of vaccines on Thursday, having received fewer than 2,000 doses this week, although hospitals have their own supplies.

Even so, the city hopes to have an estimated 900,000 people who live or work in the city to be vaccinated by June 30, although it would have to double or triple its vaccination rate to 10,000 a day.