California oil regulators delay health, safety rules again

The group is one of dozens in the Last Chance Alliance that sent Newsom an open letter calling for him to immediately mandate a 2,500-foot (762-meter) buffer zone between wells and places like homes and schools and to issue a moratorium on all new drilling permits in those zones. Newsom has previously declined to impose such a mandate in favor of the agency rulemaking process.

“Your leadership can deliver equitable and effective relief today," the letter says.

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the state's oil and gas supervisor, was not made available for an interview Tuesday to discuss the delay. Lisa Lien-Mager, a spokeswoman for the California Natural Resources Agency, which oversees CalGEM, said the issue is complex and requires more time.

Regulators “continue to work toward developing science-based health and safety regulations to protect communities and workers from the impacts of oil extraction activities," she said in an email.

Spokespeople for Newsom didn’t comment on whether he would communicate with regulators about the delay or respond to advocates’ call for him to take immediate action.