California officials appeal for Asian attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Elected officials from California's Asian and Pacific Islander communities urged Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent, saying it's critical to have a top law enforcement official who understands and will combat anti-Asian violence.

Newsom, a Democrat, will appoint California's next attorney general if Xavier Becerra is confirmed as expected this week as the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

The news conference came the day after a man was accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area. The county sheriff said it was too early to know if the attack was racially motivated.

There has been a wave of assaults targeting Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, including in California, which is home to the nation's largest Asian population, at more than 6 million people.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland is considered one of the top contenders and would be the state’s first Filipino attorney general if approved.