California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat whose district includes the city of Orange, said on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of the shooting. “I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

A Facebook livestream, posted by a resident who lives near the office building, showed officers carrying a motionless person out and providing aid to someone else, the Orange County Register reported.

The livestream also showed officers taking two handguns from someone who was lying on the ground and providing help to another person. Two other people were led away in handcuffs, the paper said.

The killings were the latest mass shooting in the United States in the last two weeks. Ten people were killed in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last week and eight people were fatally shot – including six Asian women – in three Atlanta-area spas the week before that.