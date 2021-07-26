California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Wen, who is also an emergency physician and public professor at George Washington University, said public health experts have been worrying for months about this very scenario.

“We were worried the honor system would not work, the unvaccinated would be behaving as if they’re vaccinated and people would think the pandemic is over," she said. "That's precisely what has happened, and it's incredibly frustrating."

Ko said the U.S. should not have been caught off guard after watching the delta variant ravage India in May and then land in the United Kingdom, Israel and other highly vaccinated nations with force last month.

“We have learned multiple times to not take anything for granted with COVID,” he said.

Jha said the nation has to brace for another rough few months. The disease has killed almost 611,000 people in the U.S. since the pandemic started last year.

“For much of winter, spring, I was VERY optimistic we’d have a great summer with few infections, deaths,” he wrote. “But (the) situation has clearly turned worse.”