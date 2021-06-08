California mom jailed in Denver following son's Vegas death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother from San Jose, California, was arrested Tuesday in Colorado less than 12 hours after she was identified by Las Vegas police as the suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found by hikers in Nevada more than 10 days ago.

An FBI task force arrested Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, at a hotel in eastern Denver not far from Interstate 70, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said. Rodriguez was with a man when she was found, but Spencer said police do not believe he had “any involvement whatsoever in this case.”

“We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly,” said Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who had made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy, Liam Husted, since his body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas.

Spencer would not say during a news conference how Liam died, whether a weapon was involved or describe a motive for the slaying. He referred to a coroner’s investigation and toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete.

The homicide lieutenant said it was clear the boy was killed in the remote Mountain Springs area where he was found.