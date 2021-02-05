California man survives 7 days stuck on snowy mountain road

He first tried to turn the vehicle around using a chainsaw and rope, but didn't get very far, his mother said. When his clothes and cellphone got wet, and night fell, he decided to hunker down, rationing on two cans of beans, bread and some sausages. He used a propane heater kept in the truck to melt small amounts of snow to drinking water. To stay warm, he duct taped his pant legs to his boot and huddled in the back of his truck, which was topped with a camper shell.

His cellphone wouldn't recharge for several days due to the moisture. To dry it, he stuffed in a Ziploc bag with spaghetti noodles and a hand warmer, Julie Earls said.

At one point, she said, he spread out a blue tarp and burned found objects in the truck to send a smoke signal, but a helicopter that flew by didn't notice it.

Family members who hadn’t heard from Earls searched for him on their own before reporting him missing on Saturday. The next day, as authorities launched a search by air and by snowmobile, Earls strapped snowboards onto his feet, repurposing them as snowshoes, and hiked about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) to a high point with cell service and called 911.

The call dropped, but not before dispatchers confirmed his GPS location.