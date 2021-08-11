California man charged with spear-gun killing of children

Coleman's wife reported to Santa Barbara police on Saturday that her husband had left with the children in the family's van, she didn't know where they were going, and he hadn't answered her text messages.

Coleman's wife said she didn't believe the children were in any danger, that she hadn't had any problems with Coleman, and “they did not have any sort of argument” before he left, according to the court affidavit.

An iPhone-finding application placed Coleman's phone in Rosarito on Sunday, and on Monday it was traced to an area of Mexico near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, according to the affidavit.

Coleman was detained at the border checkpoint, where during an interview with an FBI agent “he explained that he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children," according to the affidavit.

Coleman is the founder of the Lovewater surfing school in Santa Barbara.

