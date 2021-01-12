California lifts stay-home order for Sacramento region

But the effort to quickly ramp up vaccinations, including through new rules by the federal government, further led to confusion and varying approaches by county. California has been focused on vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents first, with people over 75 and people at risk of getting the virus at work, like teachers or agriculture workers, in the next tier. UC Davis Medical Center on Tuesday began giving the vaccine to people over 75.

The federal government, meanwhile, said vaccinations should be available to anyone older than 65 and younger people with certain health conditions. Orange County said it would swiftly move to vaccinate people 65 and up.

But a meeting of the state's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee grew tense as representatives of different groups debated the merits of expanding the vaccine pool beyond the state's guidelines.

“Moving millions of people farther ahead in line by definition means millions of others are farther back in line,” said Mitch Steiger, legislative advocate for the California Labor Federation.

While he said the arguments make sense, he could not support a change that would bump back essential workers, recognizing that for many of his members it means “more of you are going to get sick, more of you are going to die.”