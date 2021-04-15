California Legislature OKs bill to help displaced workers

Lawmaker made revisions this year to change Newsom's mind.

For one thing, the new bill only applies to workers who had their job for at least six months before the pandemic started and were laid off specifically because of the pandemic. Also, laid-off workers can't file lawsuits to enforce the law. Instead, the Division of Labor Standards has “exclusive jurisdiction” to enforce it. And the bill will automatically expire on Dec. 31, 2024, unless lawmakers agree to extend it.

Newsom has not said if he will sign this bill into law. But lawmakers used the budget process to pass the bill, meaning the governor's office was part of the negotiations.

The bill applies to hotels with 50 or more rooms, and event centers — including stadiums, arenas, racetracks and convention centers — that have at least 50,000 square feet (4,645 square meters) or 1,000 seats used for public performances or meetings.

Businesses that don't comply could be hit with fines of $500 per employee per day. Assemblyman Heath Flora, a Republican from Ripon, said most companies don't need to be forced to rehire their former workers, saying many will be eager to do so because those workers are already trained.