California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants

Local governments and nonprofit organizations can apply for the money, and the state Department of Social Services will decide who gets it. The state wants to target the money on programs that benefit pregnant people and children aging out of the foster care system, who often must make the transition to adulthood on their own.

For De Jesus, she's also caring for her 9-year-old brother as his temporary guardian while battling anxiety and depression. She said her condition made it hard for her to keep a job because some days she wouldn't have enough energy to get out of bed and wouldn't go to work.

Now, she has a full-time job as a client support specialist with the Bill Wilson Center, where she works with young people who are in situations like hers. She says she doesn't worry about money like she used to, choosing to save most of it. She uses it to buy things for her brother, whose interest in expensive electronics grows as he gets older.

And she used the money to save for a down payment for her “dream car,” a blue Subaru WRX.

“I'm proud of myself, of where I am,” she said. “I don't have to stress and then isolate myself and overthink, ‘Oh, I’m not going to have enough money to pay my rent or pay my phone bill.”