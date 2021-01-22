California keeps key virus data out of public sight

Yet the data model that he has repeatedly pointed to as key to planning still shows hospitalizations bumping up over the next month, though projections flatten more each day.

The model is based on historical infection data that follows a pattern where about 12% of those with the virus get hospitalized and 12% of them end up in the ICU. The model’s projections do not account for changes in conditions, such as more vaccinations or a lifted stay-at-home order.

It is one of 16 forecasting models listed on a “technical notes” page of the state's website, with links for more information to help the public understand projections that can sometimes show contradictory trends. Another 12 models assess transmission rates.

Computer models must take into account so many factors that they may be valuable only on a much smaller scale, experts said, perhaps to allow local officials to spot outbreaks or target vaccination campaigns.

The computer model Ghaly has been citing seems to be accurate “only afterwards, like Monday morning football,” Riley said, "so I don’t take the modeling that seriously.”

For example, Riley expects holiday-related cases to continue plaguing hard-hit Southern California for at least a couple more weeks and keep ICU space extremely tight.