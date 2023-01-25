 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26 series

Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released publicly

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors' request to keep it secret.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office handed over the evidence to Murphy on Wednesday following a court hearing. Murphy asked the court clerk's office to distribute it to the media, which could happen as soon as Thursday.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was asleep at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when someone broke in and beat him with a hammer. Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

People are also reading…

During a preliminary hearing last month, prosecutors played portions of Paul Pelosi's 911 call plus footage from Capitol police surveillance cameras, body cameras worn by the two police officers who arrived at the house, and video from DePape's interview with police.

But when news organizations asked for copies of that evidence, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office refused to release it. The attack, which occurred just days before the 2022 midterm elections, prompted intense speculation from the public that fueled the spread of false information.

The district attorney's office argued releasing the footage publicly would only allow people to manipulate it in their quest to spread false information.

But the news agencies argued it was vital for prosecutors to publicly share their evidence that could debunk any false information swirling on the internet about the attack.

“You don't eliminate the public right of access just because of concerns about conspiracy theories,” Burke said.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The news agencies who sought the release of the footage includes The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Press Democrat, CNN, Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC and KQED, an NPR-member radio station in San Francisco.

DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder. Police have said DePape told them there was “evil in Washington” and he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi because she was second in line to the presidency. His case is pending.

Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. Republicans elected California Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker. Pelosi will remain in Congress, but she stepped down as Democratic leader. She was replaced by Hakeem Jeffries from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who's spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks. His departure comes as the White House is shifting to a defensive posture now that GOP lawmakers are planning investigations into the Biden administration.

Attorneys: Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes

Attorneys: Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes

An attorney for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop says video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.” 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Western tanks to be a turning point in Ukraine war?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News