California judge drops murder charge in stillbirth delivery

He has said the case against Becker was not about reproductive rights but about stopping a woman who repeatedly abused narcotics while pregnant. Becker gave birth to two other babies who tested positive for meth.

Becker's attorneys say it's a travesty she had to stay in jail for more than a year, unable to post $2 million bail, until she was transferred to a drug treatment facility earlier this year.

There is no evidence that drug use results in stillbirths, her attorneys say, and allowing murder charges would have a chilling effect: preventing women from seeking needed prenatal care. Numerous medical and public health groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, oppose punishment for drug use while pregnant.

Becerra, who is now U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, filed a friend of the court brief stating that the law was never meant to apply to pregnant women and urging that charges against Becker be dropped. The judge in the case declined and two higher courts said it was too early in the legal process for them to intervene.