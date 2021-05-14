California governor to reveal booming budget proposal

Tuesday, he said he would spend $8.75 billion to create 46,000 housing units for the homeless, plus another $3.5 billion to help people pay their rent.

Wednesday, he said all 4-year-olds in California could go to kindergarten for free, while also pledging $5 billion to create after-school and summer school programs for districts with high concentrations of underprivileged students.

Thursday, he said he would take $1.5 billion in federal aid and give it to small business owners hurt by the pandemic while also pledging new funding for a variety of business assistance programs.

Despite the flurry of announcements, there are still a number of areas Newsom has not addressed. State workers are waiting to see if he will restore their pay cuts. Immigrant health care advocates are waiting to see if he will extend government-funded health insurance to adults 65 and over living in the country illegally, as he has pledged to do in the past.

And critics, too, are waiting to see if he will address the state's scandal plagued Employment Development Department, which has paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent benefits to prison inmates while legitimate claimants have seen weeks of delays.

“Is today the day the Governor will announce (again) that he’s fixing the EDD? Or are we moving on to new promises that will never come to fruition?” Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher tweeted.

