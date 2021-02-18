California governor gets boost from vaccine tour amid recall

Others have acknowledged the politics swirling around the governor.

“He’s made tough decision that aren’t popular right now,” Congressman Jim Costa of Fresno said last week. “But he is tenacious and he is steadfast.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who is a registered Republican though the office is nonpartisan, thanked Newsom for visiting and said “unfortunately we’ve seen far too much” finger-pointing and not enough unity. Dyer, who has not been involved with the recall, said elected officials will always face scrutiny over whether their actions are political.

“Is this being motivated by politics in an attempt to gain votes or support, or in this case to head up a recall? Those questions are legitimate,” he said in an interview. “But I was not asked in any way, shape or form to say anything positive about the governor.”

Nick Shapiro, a Newsom adviser who helped put together the tour, said Newsom would be visiting vaccination sites regardless of his political standing.

“He should be going out there, building support for the vaccine, building confidence in California’s ability to deliver it and doing everything he can to safely reopen the state," Shapiro said. “That would happen whether there is a recall or not. There is no way the governor wouldn't be doing this stuff."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.