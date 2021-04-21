California governor declares drought emergency in 2 counties

“If you’re in a different part of the state, you probably need to know that this will one day happen to you,” Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources, said of the drought declaration.

The department says this is California's fourth-driest year on record, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state. But Newsom said people in cities also are using 16% less water than they were at the start of the last major drought, which lasted from 2012 to 2016. That drought prompted then-Gov. Jerry Brown to impose broad restrictions on water use that affected nearly everyone in the nation's most populated state.

“We’ve barely been out of those drought conditions, and here we are entering back into these drought conditions,” Newsom said.

Farmers and leaders in the agricultural Central Valley are still hoping for a statewide declaration.

Consumers could see fewer annual crops at the supermarket — including garlic, onions, melons and tomatoes — if Central Valley farmers don’t get more water, said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. That's because farmers would divert water to keep permanent nut and citrus orchards alive.