California governor chooses progressive lawmaker as top cop

“It made me want to become an attorney to fight for people who’ve been wronged, who’ve been hurt, who’ve been harmed, who’ve been mistreated, and to be their champion,” Bonta said. “And it’s that fight for justice for all Californians that continues to motivate me.”

Bonta said he’ll use the bully pulpit that comes with his role to protect people, and he said he supports efforts to create a 24/7 hate crime hotline in the AG's office. He criticized former President Donald Trump for contributing to the “reductionist devaluing of Asian Americans throughout this nation” with racist language and slurs regarding the coronavirus.

Bonta's nomination comes at a time when progressive prosecutors have been winning seats — and facing pushback — in some of California's biggest cities.

Newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was sued by his own deputies and faces criticism from other state district attorneys and an effort to recall him from office after he promised not to seek the death penalty or prosecute juveniles as adults and told prosecutors to stop seeking cash bail for lesser offenses.