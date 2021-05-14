California governor builds big budget plan on one-time cash

“We are trying to do things this state has talked about but never been able to accomplish because we’ve never had the resources to do it,” Newsom said, adding: “This is not a budget that plays small ball.”

But it is a budget on the edge. Nearly all of the $100 billion in extra money is a one-time surplus, meaning it won’t be available next year. Newsom and the Legislature have already approved a massive tax cut for small businesses that will reduce revenues by more than $6 billion over the next five years.

In the years to come, budget officials predict the state’s revenue will grow slightly while its expenses keep increasing. For now, they say the two sides of the budget will balance and not cause a deficit. But that leaves no room for error in a time when the pandemic has made it impossible to predict the future.

It’s enough for Keely Martin Bosler, Newsom’s budget director, to remark on “how incredibly uncertain things continue to be.”

“We are still mindful that we’ve only added back about 44% of the jobs that were lost in that March and April period” of 2020 when the pandemic began and California issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order, Bosler said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”