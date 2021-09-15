California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall

President Joe Biden arrives at a get out the vote rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., at Long Beach City College, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., as Newsom faces a recall election on Tuesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle, poses for photos next to his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, third from bottom left, and their daughter Brooklynn, with volunteers after speaking in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Ana Claribel Salazar, 69, casts a ballot at a vote center set up at the Lincoln Park Senior Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
Sweat beads up on Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder's face as he speaks at a rally for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Monterey Park, Calif.
President Joe Biden, left, waves to the crowd as he walks toward the podium to join California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a rally ahead of Tuesday's recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
A large screen shows President Joe Biden as he speaks at a rally with California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Supporters cheer California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
President Joe Biden stands with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., during a get out the vote rally at at Long Beach City College, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., as Newsom faces as recall election on Tuesday.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks at a rally for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Monterey Park, Calif.
President Joe Biden stands with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., during a campaign rally at at Long Beach City College, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Newsom faces a recall election on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden waves toward the crowd as he arrives at a rally to support California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder, is surrounded by media while he visiting Philippe The Original Deli during a campaign for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Lincoln Park Senior Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to President Joe Biden at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
People wait in line to vote outside a vote center Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnny Fulce casts his ballot at a vote center, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Joe Biden speaks at a get out the vote rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., at Long Beach City College, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., as Newsom faces a recall election on Tuesday.
California gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer poses outside the headquarters of the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, left, of Rocklin, a Republican candidate for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election, speaks with supporter Nancy Jiang during a campaign stop outside of Manual Arts High School, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
A voter casts a ballot for the California recall election at a vote center at Union Station, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall attempt that aimed to remove him from office, at the John L. Burton California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that aimed to remove him from office at the John L. Burton California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Supporters of Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder pray while Errol Webber, center, holds up a cutout of Elder's face at a gathering as polls close for the California gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. The rare, late-summer election, which challenged California Gov. Gavin Newsom, has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledges the cheering crowd at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters, after beating back the recall attempt that aimed to remove him from office, at the John L. Burton California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early. He framed the contest as part of a national battle for the Democratic party’s values in the face of COVID-19 and threats from “Trumpism.”
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters after losing the California gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. The rare, late-summer election, which challenged California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
President Joe Biden, right, gives a thumb up as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wave to their supporters at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center set up in the Beverly Hills City Hall, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Gov. Gavin Newsom jogs to the stage to speak to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
President Joe Biden speaks about recent wildfires, at Sacramento Mather Airport, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif., as California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens.
Supporters of California Gov. Gavin Newsom wave signs and California flags while waiting for the arrival of the governor and President Joe Biden at a rally Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
President Joe Biden called California Republican Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder 'a clone of Donald Trump.' Biden campaigned for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is being challenged by Elder and many other candidates in a recall vote.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder takes photos with patrons when he visiting Philippe The Original Deli during a campaign for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Caitlyn Jenner, gubernatorial candidate, leaves after casting her ballot for the California recall election at a vote center at City Hall in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, right, of Rocklin, a Republican candidate for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election, speaks with supporter Nancy Jiang during a campaign stop outside of Manual Arts High School, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks at a rally for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Monterey Park, Calif.
California gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer poses outside the headquarters of the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, gestures next to his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their daughter, Brooklynn, before speaking to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
People wait in line to vote outside a vote center Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in La Habra, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
President Joe Biden speaks at a rally to support California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle right, gestures next to his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, foreground, and their daughter, Brooklynn, bottom, after speaking to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
President Joe Biden, center, smiles to the crowd as he is flanked by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Volunteers put up signs to Vote No on recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
Amy Nguyen drops her recall ballot into the voting box at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Tuesday is last day for California voters to cast their ballots in the recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Mather Airport on Air Force One Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif., for a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
Voters continued to cast their ballots with just one day left to vote in the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall election.
Supporters of the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom hold pamphlets at the San Diego Republican Party Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in San Diego. Voting concludes Tuesday in California's recall election.
Caitlyn Jenner, gubernatorial candidate, casts her ballot for the California recall election at a vote center at City Hall in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Volunteers wave flags and hold recall Gov. Gavin Newsom signs along the I-14 freeway at Golden Valley road in Santa Clarita, Calif., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Voting concludes Tuesday in California's recall election.
Supporters hold up signs as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
President Joe Biden, from right, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, acknowledge supporters at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder argues with a TV reporter during an interview after visiting Philippe The Original Deli during a campaign for the California gubernatorial recall election on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
A large screen shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he speaks at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.
President Joe Biden listens as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about recent wildfires, at Sacramento Mather Airport, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif.
Voters arrive at a vote center to cast their ballots Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in La Habra, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks after losing the California gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. The rare, late-summer election, which challenged California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change.
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday emphatically defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democrat framed as part of a national battle for his party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and continued threats from “Trumpism.”
Newsom bolted to a quick victory boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. He cast it as a win for science, women’s rights and other liberal issues, and it ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies.
“‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic.”
With about 60% of ballots counted, “no” on the question of whether to recall Newsom was ahead by a 2-to-1 margin. That lead was built on votes cast by mail and in advance of Tuesday’s in-person balloting, with a strong showing by Democrats. While likely to shrink somewhat in the days ahead as votes cast at polling places are counted, Newsom’s lead couldn’t be overcome.