California GOP looks to 2022 contests for House, Legislature

The latest round of self-examination comes as the national GOP continues to search for a way forward after Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

The state party has long been unsettled by rivalries between moderate and conservative factions. Turnout in the recall fell well below expectations — Trump earned 6 million votes in his losing effort in California against Joe Biden in 2020, but only about 4.5 million voted to recall Newsom.

And even in the midst of a heated campaign the state GOP continued to shed voters – a drop of nearly 50,000 between February and August, leaving the party with about 24% of registered voters statewide. Democrats account for nearly 47%.

Among possible replacement candidates in the recall, the centrist Faulconer was trounced by Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show host who supported Trump. Elder got nearly 50% of the votes among 46 candidates. But the contest was rendered irrelevant when voters chose to keep Newsom.

Longtime conservative activist and blogger Steve Frank, who unsuccessfully sought the party's top job in 2019, said frustration within the GOP ranks could lead some activists to start operating outside the umbrella of the state party.

“They didn’t see the state party being a factor in the recall,” Frank said. Lacking a meaningful voter-registration effort “you expect to lose.”

