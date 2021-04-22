California goes from worst to first in virus infections

“We definitely have the capacity, the will and the volunteers and the commitment from everyone doing this work in Napa County,” county spokeswoman Janet Upton said. “But now what we’re lacking is, seemingly, public interest.”

California has about 40 million residents, and a little more than half the 32 million eligible for vaccines have gotten at least one shot.

A combination of vaccine hesitancy based on reports of rare complications along with misinformation and conspiracy theories and a sense among some that the danger has waned has led to complacency for some.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer tried to persuade more people to set aside worries about the vaccine, noting that the chance of a serious side effect is the same as dying in a 200-mile road trip that most people would not hesitate to take.

"The risk of having a serious side effect from COVID vaccine is about one in a million,″ she said. “We take these tiny risks every day as we go about our lives because we know what’s on the other side of it is so worthwhile. Similarly, the return to normal that’s on the other side of vaccination is worthwhile.”

With the rollout of the vaccine, mortuaries that had run out of space have returned to normal.