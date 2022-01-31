California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot Monday when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect, officials said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna was shot before dawn in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards told reporters.

A 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm, said interim Police Chief Jim Chraska. Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, he said.

Fortuna, 47, had been a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, Edwards said.

