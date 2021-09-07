California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

Temperatures could top 100 degrees in the Sierra foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the entire state showing the potential for extreme fire danger in the next three months, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said.

“We’re right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season,” he said. “And so everybody needs to remain vigilant.”

About 3,125 square miles (8,094 square kilometers) of land have burned so far this year, similar to the record 2020 fire season, Porter said.

“We are on par with where we were last year. That’s sobering, and that is the new reality,” he said.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the U.S. West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

The good news was near the Nevada state line, where the Caldor Fire was practically stopped in its tracks a few miles outside of South Lake Tahoe. While the fire that began Aug. 14 burned nearly 800 homes and gutted the mountain hamlet of Grizzly Flats but hadn't burned any homes on its eastern edges.